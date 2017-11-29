With Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle finally public knowledge, his father and stepmother say they couldn’t be more “delighted” for the happy couple.





“It’s brilliant,” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told reporters on Tuesday, adding that she is “absolutely thrilled” by the joyous news.

“America’s loss is our gain, and we are all absolutely delighted,” she added of herself, husband Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family. “As you can see, they are so happy. Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once and as I said before, we are delighted.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news of their engagement on Monday and plan to tie the knot in May 2018 at Windsor Castle — the same place Prince Charles and Camilla wed in 2005. According to Harry’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, the location is a “very special place” for the couple, who has spent time there together since meeting nearly a year and a half ago.

“The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” a press release from Knauf stated on Tuesday. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

The Prince of Wales made the initial engagement announcement in a statement on Monday:

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Along with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law are also ecstatic for him and Markle.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to PEOPLE. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

