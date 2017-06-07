Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit victims and first responders from the London attacks

On Tuesday, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla spent the day visiting with first responders and victims of Saturday night’s terror attacks in London.

First, they toured the Metropolitan Police’s special operations room, where they met with emergency personnel called to attacks. Among them were Police Constable Liam Dolphin, who tried to save Canadian victim Christine Archibald on the London Bridge, as well as several members of the British Transport Police who came to the aid of a coworker when he was stabbed by one of the attackers.

The Prince and The Duchess met members of the emergency services today during a visit to @metpoliceuk’s Central Communications Command. pic.twitter.com/9xL4k7ZnJN — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2017

Later in the day, the royals visited the Royal London Hospital to meet recovering victims and the staff that has been treating them. As Camilla heard how passersby stopped to help victims and stayed with them until medical help arrived, she was moved by the public’s response to such a tragedy.

Today The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall visited people injured in the London Bridge terrorist incident: https://t.co/QhKbW5fiZG pic.twitter.com/ZxcoDSycLA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2017

“Everybody seemed to work together as a team. It’s Britain at its best, isn’t it?” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be any panic. Everybody gets on and does their job.”

“I have so much admiration for all you are doing. It’s a fantastic team,” Prince Charles told the staff treating the twelve patients brought in on Saturday night.

TRH also met medical and support staff at The Royal London Hospital who were involved in looking after patients admitted on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SkasTP8Qnj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2017

The royal family has been tending to their nation’s tragedies lately, as members also met with victims and first responders of the Manchester suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.

