Prince George and Princess Charlotte nearly stole the show during the Queen’s birthday parade

They may not have made an appearance until the very end, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte were everyone’s favorite part of Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

While their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles paraded through London, the tiny royals were seen peeking through the curtains of Buckingham Palace to get a look at the festivities. Once the royal family returned to the palace to watch the Royal Air Force’s display, George and Charlotte finally made their debut.





Charlotte waved to the crowd from her mother’s arms, while George excitedly watched the air force fly by. The royal toddlers had many questions for their parents during the display, curiously pointing at the sights around them. At one point, Prince George waved his hands around like an orchestra conductor.

The big event commemorated the Queen’s 91st birthday, which was in April. However, it’s customary to honor Her Majesty with a public ceremony in the summer.