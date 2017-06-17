Prince George and Princess Charlotte nearly stole the show during the Queen’s birthday parade
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Royal Family

Prince George and Princess Charlotte nearly stole the show during the Queen’s birthday parade

Article will continue after advertisement

They may not have made an appearance until the very end, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte were everyone’s favorite part of Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

While their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles paraded through London, the tiny royals were seen peeking through the curtains of Buckingham Palace to get a look at the festivities. Once the royal family returned to the palace to watch the Royal Air Force’s display, George and Charlotte finally made their debut.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice of York, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her “official” birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charlotte waved to the crowd from her mother’s arms, while George excitedly watched the air force fly by. The royal toddlers had many questions for their parents during the display, curiously pointing at the sights around them. At one point, Prince George waved his hands around like an orchestra conductor.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

RELATED: The Queen and Prince William visit the emergency shelter for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade at the Mall on June 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The big event commemorated the Queen’s 91st birthday, which was in April. However, it’s customary to honor Her Majesty with a public ceremony in the summer.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement