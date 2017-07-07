Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s super sweet nickname for his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 last year. A new documentary, “Our Queen at 90,” aired in the U.K. to mark the momentous occasion.

In a teaser video for the film, Kate Middleton gave her first television interview since getting engaged to her now-husband, Prince William.

The Duchess speaks of HM's love for family & reveals that George calls his great grandmother ‘Gan-Gan’ #Queenat90https://t.co/JyRSdYI7do — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2016

The duchess shared a few key details about her two royal children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and their relationship with their great-grandmother. She even revealed that Prince George refers to the British monarch as “Gan-Gan.”

RELATED: Starting school this fall, Prince George meets his soon-to-be teacher and classmates





“She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family,” Kate said of Queen Elizabeth.