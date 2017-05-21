Prince George threw one heck of a royal fit after his mom scolded him during Pippa Middleton’s wedding

Prince George was in royal trouble at his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding on Saturday.

According to sources, George burst into tears after his mother, Duchess Catherine, scolded him outside of Pippa Middleton’s ceremony. Like many young children, George was spotted pouting after the ceremony but quickly perked up after.

George and his sister Princess Charlotte served as page boy and bridesmaid in their aunt’s wedding to financier James Matthews.

After the nuptials, sources told reporters the children in the wedding party were “very well behaved” during the ceremony. But, it seemed that George got into a little bit of mischief as his aunt and new uncle left the church as husband and wife. Prince George reportedly danced around Pippa and was seen playing with her dress, which prompted his mother to scold him.

He might have been a little naughty after the ceremony, but he looked adorable as a page boy, so we can forgive him.