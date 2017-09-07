Prince George tried to put on a brave face as he started his very first day of school

Prince George was escorted by his father, Prince William, for his very first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday.

The little prince seemed a little nervous but put tried to put on a brave face as he walked hand in hand with his father and met with Head of Lower School Helen Haslem outside of the campus.

This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

His mother, Duchess Catherine, who just announced her third pregnancy, was noticeably absent from George’s big day, as she was not well enough to take him to school.





RELATED: Prince William opens up about Duchess Kate’s third pregnancy for the first time

The Duchess suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, which also afflicted her in her first two pregnancies. She was forced to cancel an appearance on Monday along with the pre-planned trip to George’s first day of school.

When he arrived at the school, George politely shook hands with Haslem before taking her hand and continuing into the campus.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge 📚📝 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Thomas’s Battersea reportedly costs $23,000 a year and is known as a “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to The Good Schools Guide.