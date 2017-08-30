Prince George will have two very special escorts on his first day of school next week

Prince George is gearing up for his first day at a new school next week, and he’ll be arriving with his royal parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, by his side.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed to PEOPLE.

The 4-year-old prince will begin his upcoming school year at Thomas’s Battersea School on September 7 following his family’s relocation to London. Having previously attended Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, Prince George was escorted to his first day of nursery school by his parents in January of last year.

This time around, the royal toddler will attend a $23,000-a-year, “big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy.” Prince George will reportedly have “plenty of opportunities” to excel, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to drop Prince George off and pick him up from school “as much as possible” this school year.

Pretty soon, the royal parents will have to start thinking about where to send Prince George’s little sister Princess Charlotte, as she could start school in January as her brother did. It remains to be seen if she’ll follow in Prince George’s footsteps by joining him at Thomas’s Battersea or if Prince William and Duchess Kate have another school in mind for their daughter.