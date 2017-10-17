Prince George’s favorite Disney movie is just so perfectly royal

If Prince George’s favorite Disney movie is any indication, he just can’t wait to be king!

While attending a Charities Forum event on Monday at Paddington train station in London, Prince William talked about his son’s love for the Disney flick “The Lion King.”

“He quite likes ‘The Lion King.’ He’s watched that a few times,” Prince William said, according to E! News. The little prince is also pretty fond of “The Octonauts” on BBC and a big fan of the Lego movies.

He’s apparently so into TV that it’s sometimes hard for his parents to pull him away from the “telly.”

“Trying to keep him off the television is hard work,” Prince William said.

The royal couple announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their third child together in April 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” Kensignton Palace wrote on their official Twitter.

At the event on Monday, Duchess Catherine and her tiny baby bump shared a dance with cuddly Paddington Bear as they greeted children who were waiting to board a Belmond British Pullman train.