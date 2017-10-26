Prince Harry admits he has never eaten this delicious campfire treat
Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Royal Family

Prince Harry admits he has never eaten this delicious campfire treat

Article will continue after advertisement

Believe it or not, Prince Harry has never gathered around a campfire with friends and toasted marshmallows.

The royal paid a visit to Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve earlier this week and hung out with a few kids around the campfire when he made the shocking (okay, it’s not that shocking) confession to the group.

“I’ve never toasted marshmallows over a campfire. They’re too sweet for me,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “But I’ve made campfires and slept under the stars more than I’ve slept in a bed.”

We have to ask: how does he thinks that marshmallows and s’mores are “too sweet” if he’s never tired them before?


RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship hit another milestone if this rumor is true

This admission also means that Harry has never tasted a marshmallow from sister-in-law Duchess Catherine’s little brother James’ business venture. In 2014, James Middleton revealed that he was the mastermind behind a start-up, Boomf, that will print your Instagram pics onto the delectable treat.

“When you see yourself on a marshmallow, or your loved one or your pet, you have a little moment with that little marshmallow. There aren’t many products in the world like that,” James said in a 2014 interview with The Cut.

Now, you can’t expect us to believe that Harry has never had his face printed on a marshmallow with such a close connection in the family.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement