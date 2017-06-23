Prince Harry affectionately calls Duchess Kate the “big sister he never had”

In an interview with Newsweek, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and how she helped him come to terms with his mother’s death.

“There was no filling the hole left by Diana’s death, and Harry seemed to be growing up without someone emotionally available he could lean on,” an excerpt from the story reads. “Kate has helped fill some of that gap. When she and William got engaged, Harry called her the big sister he never had. He often pops into their apartment at Kensington Palace, where she cooks him a meal—roast chicken is reportedly a particular favorite.”





Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate all live together at Kensington Palace in London, where Harry lives in a two-bedroom cottage on the grounds and his brother and Middleton live in a 22-room apartment in the palace itself. Their close proximity allows them to maintain a close bond.

“Kate has quite a different relationship with Harry than she has with William. Harry appeals to her sillier side because he is carefree, footloose, and loves banter. He finds things funny about people and says so,” a source told the Daily Mail last year. “Kate also adores the way Harry plays with her children — he is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle.”

Now, the in-laws often carry out their royal duties together, such as promoting their “Heads Together” campaign to raise awareness on mental health.

