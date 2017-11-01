Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to slow things down according to a new report

A new genealogical report reveals that Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle are actually distant relatives.

The Mail on Sunday did an in-depth investigation on the couple’s family tree and reportedly revealed that they are distant cousins through a 15th-century ancestor of the Queen Mother. Markle’s distant connection to the Queen Mother is on her father’s side, according to the report.

Her ancestor, an Englishman by the name of Ralph Bowes, was the High Sheriff of County Durham. His great-grandson Christopher Hussey eventually moved to American and helped to found Nantucket, Massachusetts, which is apparently where Markle’s line comes from.





Markle and Harry are not the only distant relatives to wed in the royal family. A new online tool developed by Expedia reportedly claims that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are cousins as both come from the same bloodline and are directly linked to Queen Victoria.

Despite the possible deep family connection, “E! News” reports that an engagement between Markle and Harry is definitely on its way.

“While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now,” a source told the publication. “They’ve spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!”