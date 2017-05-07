Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotting K-I-S-S-I-N-G after their first official appearance together as a couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed in the PDA this weekend!

On Sunday, the two lovebirds were spotted smooching between cars by the paparazzi at the two-day Audi Polo Challenge, the first public appearance they have made as a couple.

Just one day prior, Markle was spotted cheering her man on from the stands as he competed in the polo match. The event reportedly raises money and awareness for the Sentebale and WellChild children’s organizations, favorites of the prince. Prince William joined his brother in the competition on Sunday.





In the photo, Prince Harry hugs and kisses the American actress between cars.

RELATED: Singer Ciara shared a sweet family photo just one week after welcoming daughter Sienna Princess

Sealed with a kiss! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show PDA as she joins him again for polo: https://t.co/6VLT4qLraY — People Magazine (@people) May 7, 2017

In November, the Palace recognized the couple’s relationship, and since then, they have been jetsetting on romantic getaways in Norway and even attended a friend’s wedding together.

Prince Harry was recently spotted sneaking into his girlfriend’s Toronto home ahead of Easter weekend.

Markle will reportedly join Harry at Pippa Middleton’s upcoming nuptials on May 20 but will reportedly skip the ceremony and join him later at the reception.

(H/T PEOPLE)