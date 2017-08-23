Prince Harry blasts the paparazzi for photographing Princess Diana as she lay dying

While speaking about the night of her passing, Prince Harry calls out the paparazzi who photographed her as she was dying following her fatal 1997 car accident in Paris.

“One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people who were taking photographs of her while she was still dying in the backseat of her car,” he says in the upcoming documentary “Diana, 7 Days.” “William and I know that. We’ve been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case.”





RELATED: Princes William and Harry recall their anger at how the press treated Princess Diana

Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident as she was being chased by paparazzi through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. In 2008, officials found her driver, who was driving drunk at the time, and the paparazzi to both be at fault for the wreck. Princess Diana suffered a serious head injury, but was still alive immediately following the crash. Rather than helping, the paparazzi instead snapped pictures of her dying in the backseat of the car.

Prince William also slams the press in the documentary, saying they were behind nearly every time he recalled Diana crying. After learning they played a role in her death, the royal refused to let it “break” him.

“When you have something so traumatic as the death of your mother at 15 — which sadly many people have experienced, and no one wants to experience — it will either make or break you. And I wouldn’t let it break me,” he explains. “I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become. I didn’t want her worried, or her legacy to be that William or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it, and that all the hard work and all love and all the energy she put into us when we were younger would go to waste.”

RELATED: Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana’s coffin