Prince Harry has never had more fun than he did playing with a few cute kids, and these pics prove it

Prince Harry is definitely the fun uncle in his family!

On Friday, the prince enjoyed some outdoor fun with a few cute kids on behalf of the Fit and Fed, a campaign that promotes nutrition and activity in U.K. schools.





Harry was all smiles as he rolled up he sleeves and played tennis, soccer and cricket with the kids in Central Park in East Ham, London. According to PEOPLE, Harry inherited his desire to promote healthy kids from his mother, Princess Diana, who was also passionate about her charity work.

Kensington Palace documented Harry’s day with the kids with a cute photo of Harry tossing a little boy in the air on the soccer field.

Prince Harry today visited a summer holiday activity session in Newham's Central Park, which forms part of the StreetGames #FitAndFed campaign. The campaign is a response to the pressing issue of holiday hunger, isolation and inactivity that many children across the UK experience during the school holidays. Prince Harry joined in with some of the games, and chatted to the activeNewham coaches delivering the sessions about the benefits of the programme to the local community ⚽️🏏🥅 Image: PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Following the games, Harry handed out healthy lunches to the kids to promote healthy eating.

“Studies have shown that there are up to 3 million children in the UK at risk of being hungry during the holidays, and children can lose 80% of the fitness levels they have built up over the school year,” Kensington Royal wrote in the caption.