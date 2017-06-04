Prince Harry honored the London attack victims by sharing a meal and prayers with Muslim youths during Ramadan

Prince Harry dined with 80 Muslim youths as broke fast on Ramadan and paid tribute to the victims of the London attacks on Sunday.

The prince was in Singapore on a two-day trip and visited the Jamiyah Children’s Home, which helps recovering addicts and the homeless. While on the visit, Harry dined with Muslims breaking the daily Ramadan fast with the traditional iftar meal.

RELATED: Former “LPBW” star Jacob Roloff reveals why he actually left the show in an all-new series of his own

Dishes made from porridge and dates were reportedly served ahead of sundown. The secretary-general of Jamiyah Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail then made the call to prayer and said, “Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night,” according to The Telegraph. “Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world.”





On Saturday night, three men drove into a crowd of people in London killing seven victims and wounding 48 others. The attack in London comes just two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

A traditional Malay welcome for #PrinceHarry before he took part in #iftar with young Muslims https://t.co/zZhYhuJfbt pic.twitter.com/ZXqZX9Xyan — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 4, 2017

Ahead of the meal, Harry was greeted with a traditional Malay welcome from drummers and a silat martial arts demonstration.

(H/T E! News)