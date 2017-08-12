Prince Harry made a huge personal sacrifice when Prince William proposed to Duchess Kate

When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, his brother Prince Harry reportedly made the sweetest sacrifice for his sibling, giving up their late mother Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Following Princess Diana’s tragic 1997 death, her two sons each chose one of her personal possessions as a keepsake to remember her by. Prince Harry chose her engagement ring, while Prince William chose something else.

“After Diana died, the boys both chose a keepsake from Kensington Palace when they moved to Charles’ rooms in St. James’s Palace. William picked his mum’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring,” a source close to the royal family said. “They had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring, and of course, that was William and Kate.”





So, when Prince William proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Prince Harry humbly gave up the ring for Duchess Kate to wear. Now, Prince Harry is rumored to be preparing for a royal engagement of his own, and some believe he will likely transform another piece of his mother’s jewelry into a ring.

The prince is currently enjoying a romantic vacation in his “second home” of Botswana, where his brother proposed, with girlfriend Meghan Markle, and fans of the royal family have been highly anticipating a proposal by the end of their trip.

