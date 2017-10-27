Prince Harry may have had a feeling Meghan Markle was the one before he ever met her

They’ve been going strong for over a year now, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was apparently two years in the making before they even met.

In a Channel 4 special documentary “When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance,” which is set to air on Friday night in the United Kingdom, royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the royal called the “Suits” actress his “ideal girl” two years before they met after becoming a fan of her character, Rachel Zane.

“He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,” Nicholl says. “She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from ‘Suits.'”

According to her, the prince arranged meeting the star in July 2016 through a mutual friend. With a group of friends there to ease the awkwardness, “it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk.”

And the rest, as we know, was history. The famous couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary and took a romantic trip to Prince Harry’s “second home” of Africa. They are expected to announce their engagement sometime soon, according to royal sources.

