Prince Harry pays a visit to a very ill child, giving him an experience he’ll “talk about forever”
Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
The Royal Family

Prince Harry pays a visit to a very ill child, giving him an experience he’ll “talk about forever”

Article will continue after advertisement

On Friday, Prince Harry made a special house call to the home of a seriously ill 5-year-old boy in northern England.

Oliver Rooney suffers from Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, a chromosomal disorder that causes him to have a variety of complex needs. He’s in the process of receiving a garden makeover from Helping Hands, which is supported by the prince’s charity WellChild, to transform his family’s backyard into an outdoor space where he can play safely with his four brothers.

RELATED: Prince Harry will take part in his first official role during an upcoming state visit by the King and Queen of Spain


His mother Elizabeth McOmish-Rooney said the visit was “something we’ll talk about forever” and added that Prince Harry is a “lovely man.”

“The way he interacted with the boys was fantastic and he put us all at ease,” she said. It’s going to give us a space all the family can use. Previously, Oliver has had to be kept away from the other boys because of the condition of the garden at the bottom; now we’re all going to be able to play together.”

The royal was full of compliments for Rooney as well, calling her a “superwoman.” He later departed the home and continued his two-day visit to Leeds, stopping by Leeds Children’s Hospital, where he met with WellChild nurse Helen Tooby.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s sons honor their late mother with a special tribute on her 56th birthday

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement