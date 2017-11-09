Prince Harry salutes fallen soldiers at the opening of The Field of Remembrance in London

Prince Harry appeared somber at Westminster Abbey at the opening of The Field of Remembrance memorial garden on Thursday.

Harry laid a Cross of Remembrance in front of the Graves of Unknown British Soldiers and saluted to the fallen heroes from the First and Second World Wars. Photos of the royal at the ceremony appeared on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter on Thursday morning.

Following the moment of silence, Harry put a smile on to greet fellow veterans who attended the opening. Harry served in the military for 10 years and did two tours of Afghanistan while serving his country.





“Prince Harry meets veterans standing in front of 380 different plots containing the 70,000 poppies planted by @poppyfactory,” Kensington Palace shared on Twitter.

Harry also spent some quality time greeting two sweet little boys, Harry and Henry, before meeting with cadets at Westminster Abbey.

Poppies became a symbol of remembrance in the U.K. in 1921 after writer and Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” about the First World War.

In Flanders fields the poppies grow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

The Palace shared a special tribute to the the week of Remembrance on their official website on Thursday following Prince Harry’s opening ceremony.