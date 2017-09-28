Prince Harry sharing his popcorn with a little girl is the cutest video on the Internet

During an event at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, a toddler seized her chance as the adults talked, and helped herself to the royal popcorn, Mashable reported.

A toddler takes popcorn from Prince Harry during the #InvictusGames. What happens when he realises what's going on? https://t.co/XKV051JCx8 pic.twitter.com/SX975rSipp — ITV News (@itvnews) September 28, 2017

When he notices Emily Henson’s little hands going from popcorn box to mouth, Harry jokingly removes temptation and then picks out the prime popcorn to give to the 2-year-old, the Telegraph reported.





He then chats with her and her mother and other neighboring spectators. He also made silly faces and stuck his tongue out at her as the cameras watched their every move.

At one point, Emily took such a shine to the prince that she leaned on his knee as the volleyball match continued.

Emily’s father, David Henson, is a paralympian who had both of his legs amputated when an IED exploded in Afghanistan in 2011, The Telegraph reported.

Since first competing in the Invictus Games in 2014, Henson has become a friend to Prince Harry.

Harry is no stranger to children, as he is the godfather to six of his friends’ children and believes he does a good job with them.

“I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side,” Harry told The Telegraph.

The games run until Saturday. There are 550 competitors from 17 countries taking part in 12 sports during the week-long event.