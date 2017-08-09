Prince Harry takes Meghan Markle on romantic adventures in Africa while fans eagerly await an engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the royal’s “second home” of Botswana late last week in celebration of the “Suits” actress’s 36th birthday. While they’re reportedly staying in Africa well into August, the couple, who also just celebrated their one year anniversary, spent their first night with some of Harry’s closest friends.

“It was the night of Meghan’s birthday and no doubt there were celebrations,” a source revealed to E! News, adding that it was the first time this group of Prince Harry’s friends met Markle and that he was “keen to introduce her.”





Over the next few days, Markle and the prince traveled to one of the country’s last remaining great wildlife habitats, where “you’re guaranteed to see the Big Five — African lions, African elephants, Cape buffalo, African leopards and, of course, the beautiful rhino.”

Over the next few days and weeks, Prince Harry reportedly has a number of romantic adventures planned, including sailing on the river, spending a night or two at a bush camp and enjoying a romantic evening under the stars on a private island.

Royals fans are also anticipating news of a proposal while the pair enjoy their vacation, as it’s where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton. A number of royal insiders have suggested that Prince Harry would like to ask Markle to marry him by the end of the year. Some have indicated that he may do so in his birthday month of September, but others believe he may pop the question this month in an effort to associate the month of his mother’s passing with something happy.

