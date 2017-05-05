Prince Harry visited two terminally sick kids in the hospital and took some adorable photos

Two sick children had their day brightened Tuesday when Prince Harry visited them in the hospital.

Ollie and Amelia Carroll suffer from Batten disease, a terminal disease that causes neurological impairment.

The Carroll family posted on their Facebook page, Ollie’s Army Battling Against Battens, about their ongoing relationship with Harry, and the visit. Harry had previously met Ollie at the WellChild Awards last year.

“What happened that day [at the awards] was truly magical, Ollie used all of his strength to stand on two feet to give Prince Harry a huge hug,” they wrote. “We truly believe in that moment a bond was made between Ollie and Prince Harry.”





After the awards, the children got access to a new treatment for the disease, and the Carrolls wrote to Harry expressing their happiness.

“We thanked him for giving our son the strength to stand when we thought this was no longer possible,” they wrote on Facebook.

“For an hour Prince Harry sat with us talking and playing with our children, laughing and making memories,” the Carrolls wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank Prince Harry for his support, his time and his kindness towards our family and our journey with Batten Disease. It was truly incredible to watch him with our children and to have the opportunity to talk with him about our journey with Battens.”