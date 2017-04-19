Prince Harry was pretty panicked after he realized he left giant scissors in the hands of a 5-year-old girl

Prince Harry had a moment of panic on Wednesday after leaving scissors in the hands of a little girl.

Harry used a special helper to kick off the upcoming London marathon with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the ceremony, Harry and 5-year-old Melissa Howse opened the Virgin Money London Marathon Expo as cameras clicked away.

The ribbon is cut, and the 2017 @LondonMarathon Expo is officially opened by Prince Harry (with a little extra help!) pic.twitter.com/XxAXHe8k7E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2017

“Do you want to do it?” he asked the little girl, according to PEOPLE. After she helped him snip the ribbon, Harry stepped away before realizing he left the scissors in her hands. The momentary panic made the crowd cackling in laughter.





“You did a great job, you know,” he said afterwards.

Melissa’s father Tony spoke about the moment after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Prince Harry meets #TeamHeadsTogether runners @LondonMarathon Expo, to thank them for helping to change the conversation on mental health pic.twitter.com/0g1AZtg5ja — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2017

“It was totally unexpected. Neither of us had any idea Melissa would become a princess for the day,” he told reporters. “It is hugely exciting.”

Melissa was equally excited about the moment and shared her enthusiasm for watching her father run in the upcoming marathon.

“I am going to watch my daddy run at my grandma’s house. It was very exciting cutting the ribbon. I felt like a princess,” she said.