Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is finding out that dating a royal isn’t always easy

Although she’s extremely happy in her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is now aware that dating a member of the royal family comes with a few downsides.

From the very beginning of their relationship, Markle has had to significantly increase her security. In fact, when the actress is on the set of her TV show “Suits,” she reportedly has a security detail with her at “all times.”

“Meghan used to have a driver like everyone in the cast, which is supplied by the studio, but now she uses her own driver. She has a security guard on set with her at all times,” a source close to her said. “She has someone who escorts her to and from home, and there is someone with her at all times.”





Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their relationship back in November, and despite the inconveniences that come along with dating someone so famous, the couple has been going strong ever since. Rumors are even swirling that the prince is planning to propose to Markle by the end of the year — preferably by his birthday in September.

Harry reportedly already has the Queen’s permission to ask for Markle’s hand in marriage, and the Church of England has given them the green light to wed at Westminster Abbey. Markle was even spotted trying on wedding dresses recently, so we’re expecting some exciting news anytime now!

