Before Meghan Markle, these 6 ladies caught Prince Harry’s eye

Britain’s most eligible bachelor may soon be off the market. Prince Harry has been dating American actress Meghan Markle since July 2016, and engagement rumors are swirling.

But she’s far from the first woman to strike the 33-year-old royal’s fancy. Here are six of his past loves.

1. Chelsy Davy

Arguably the most prominent of Harry’s girlfriends, Davy met the prince in 2004, while he took a gap year before joining the British Army. They dated on and off for about seven years, and officially ended their relationship in 2010.





Davy, a Zimbabwe native and former lawyer, opened up about their breakup in 2016, saying she “couldn’t cope” with the constant public attention. “It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable,” she said. “I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

However, she’s still friendly with Harry, and was even his date to the 2011 wedding of his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. “I think we will always be good friends,” she said of Harry.

2. Florence Brudenell-Bruce

After his split from Davy, Harry dated the English lingerie model, who is reportedly also his distant cousin.

The two broke up in August 2011. Reports claimed Harry “[didn’t] want to be tied down in a relationship” while going through Apache helicopter training. But Brudenell-Bruce apparently told friends she ended the relationship because it “wasn’t going to go anywhere” and “she felt [Harry] had a wandering eye.”

Brudenell-Bruce married banker Henry St. George in July 2013.

3. Natalie Pinkham

Harry was briefly linked to the television presenter and Formula One pit lane reporter in 2006. British tabloids got their hands on a photograph of the pair on a night out.

However, Pinkham claimed she and Harry were never more than friends. She is now married with two children.

4. Caroline Flack

Natalie Pinkham introduced Harry and Flack, who used to host the British “X Factor,” in 2009.

In her 2015 autobiography, “Storm in a C Cup,” Flack said she “really liked” Harry, but they “had to stop seeing each other” when the media got wind of their relationship.

“I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter,” she said. “I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.”

After splitting from the prince, Flack was linked to another Harry — One Direction member Harry Styles, who is 14 years her junior.

5. Mollie King

King, a member of British-Irish girl group The Saturdays, initially denied her 2012 relationship with Harry, but later admitted they “did go out for a drink.”

British papers claimed Harry broke up with King “because she was too open about their relationship.”

6. Cressida Bonas

Harry and the English actress dated from 2012 to 2014. They were introduced by Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, who is a good friend of Bonas.

The couple’s relationship reportedly ended because Bonas couldn’t handle the criticism that came with dating a royal. A family friend described Bonas as “just a normal, pretty girl” who “just couldn’t take it” when strangers scrutinized and judged her every move.

In an August 2017 interview with the BBC, Bonas expressed dismay at being “pigeonholed” as little more than Harry’s ex-girlfriend. “It’s incredibly frustrating… But, you know, it is the way it is,” she said.