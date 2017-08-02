Prince Philip is officially retired at 96 after attending his final official royal engagement

Prince Philip has attended his final official royal engagement.

On August 2, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II officially retired after announcing plans to take a step back from his royal duties in May. In his career as an official member of the royal family, Prince Philip as attended 22,219 solo engagements, 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.

As Captain General of the Royal Marines, Prince Philip attended a parade to pay tribute to the end of the The 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.





“The Duke met representatives from the @royalmarines runners’ contingent, including two Royal Marines who have completed the entire 1664 miles,” the royal family shared on their official Instagram alongside a slideshow of highlights from the day. “His Royal Highness also spoke to veterans and cadets before returning to the dais to receive the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces.”

The Duke received three cheers from marines and was handed the 1664 Challenge Baton during the parade. He was appointed Captain General of the Royal Marines in 1953.

The Royal Family broadcasted the Duke’s last day of work on their official Facebook page on Tuesday.