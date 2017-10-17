Prince William and Duchess Catherine just revealed the due date of baby no. 3

In about six more months, the world will have another royal baby!

The official announcement came from Kensington Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 17 on Twitter.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” the statement read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

The couple announced they are expecting their third child on Sept. 4 way before couples typically share the news as the Duchess was forced to cancel appearances due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness, something she suffered with during her first two pregnancies.





“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Duchess Catherine made her first public appearance last week at a reception held in honor of World Mental Health Day and was spotted out again on Monday at an event at the Paddington Train Station in London.

She was all smiles as she danced with the cute and cuddly Paddington Bear and met with children from Charities Forum, an organization that supports more than 30 organizations in which the royals are involved.