Prince William and Duchess Catherine went head-to-head in a intense boating race while in Germany

It’s royal vs. royal!

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked in a fierce boat race while visiting Heidelberg during day four of their five-day visit to Poland and Germany.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine went head-to-head as they cheered their rowers off in an attempt to be the first to make it to the finish line. It was neck and neck for most of the race but it was William who came out as the victor!





Duchess Catherine was a good sport and was all smiles as she congratulated her husband on his win. After the race, the royal enjoyed a traditional German beer at a beer garden.

Earlier on in the day, the couple met with local vendors at a Heidelberg market and learned to make traditional German pretzels and sweet treats.