Prince William and Prince Harry get nostalgic looking through old photos of their mother

In the new trailer for “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” a documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry take a walk down memory lane by flipping through some old family photo albums.

“Believe it or not, you and I are both in this photograph. You’re in the tummy,” Prince William said, as he looked at a picture of Princess Diana holding him she was while pregnant with his brother.

“This is the first time that the two of us have ever spoken about her as a mother,” Prince Harry replied.





The documentary is set to air on ITV in Britain and on HBO in the United States later this month. It will explore how Princess Diana shaped her sons’ lives and will provide the princes with the opportunity to “offer their perspective on the Princess’ unique contribution to public life, including her charitable and humanitarian work.”

“She was one of the naughtiest parents,” Prince William described his mother in the trailer, adding that she was “very informal” and enjoyed “laughter and fun.” “She was our mum. She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

Over the past year, both princes have spoken publicly about dealing with the loss of their mother and have shared how they both coped with her 1997 death. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her passing.

