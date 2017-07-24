Prince William and Prince Harry were the cutest little cops in these never-before-seen photos from the royal family

How cute were they?!

Ahead of a new documentary about their late mother’s life and legacy, Prince William and Prince Harry have shared more photos from their family photo album with fans on Instagram.

In the latest never-before-seen photos, the boy princes were all dressed up as police officers and couldn’t have been cuter! In another picture, the late Diana is holding a very young Prince Harry while on the Royal Yacht Britannia, taken by a young Prince William, who was 3 or 4 years old at the time.

he Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share two more additional photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales that feature in the new ITV documentary ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.’ The 90-minute film, made by Oxford Film and Television, celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess. ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ will air on ITV at 9pm tonight.

In another teaser on Instagram, the duke openly talks about his mother as a grandmother and how he keeps her memory alive with his own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He admits that keeping her memory alive can be difficult because his wife, Duchess Catherine, didn’t know Diana, but he tries to openly speak about his mother and keep photos of her in their home.

“I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers, in their lives, and so it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed,” he says in the clip.

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” premieres July 24 on HBO at 10 p.m. in the U.S. and on ITV at 9 p.m. in the U.K..