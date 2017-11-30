Menu
Announcement Of Prince Harry’s Engagement To Meghan Markle Read this Next

One person from Meghan Markle's life doesn't seem very excited about the royal engagement
Advertisement

Prince William didn’t waste any time making sure old St. Nick got his son’s Christmas wish list.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle


On Thursday, William met Father Christmas during his trip in Helsinki, Finland, and hand-delivered his son’s list. Not surprisingly, the 4-year-old just had one thing in mind of his Christmas list this year. On the list, the little prince hand wrote that he wants a “police car” from Santa Claus this year, according to PEOPLE.

The Duke of Cambridge was in Finland on a two-day tour, and on Wednesday, he shared a special congratulatory message to his brother Prince Harry and soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle. He also joked that he hopes after Harry’s wedding, his brother will stop raiding his refrigerator.

“We are very excited and delighted for them both. And, we are wishing them all of the happiness at this exciting time,” William said. “And, for me, personally, I hope this means he stays out of my fridge. He’s often been found scrounging off of my food over the last few years.”

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement
Rare People

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

,
USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news
The Royal Family

USA Network breaks their silence on Meghan Markle’s “Suits” future following royal engagement news

,
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla couldn’t be more “delighted” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

,
A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”
Rare People

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

,
Advertisement