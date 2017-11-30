Prince William didn’t waste any time making sure old St. Nick got his son’s Christmas wish list.

On Thursday, William met Father Christmas during his trip in Helsinki, Finland, and hand-delivered his son’s list. Not surprisingly, the 4-year-old just had one thing in mind of his Christmas list this year. On the list, the little prince hand wrote that he wants a “police car” from Santa Claus this year, according to PEOPLE.

The Duke of Cambridge was in Finland on a two-day tour, and on Wednesday, he shared a special congratulatory message to his brother Prince Harry and soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle. He also joked that he hopes after Harry’s wedding, his brother will stop raiding his refrigerator.

“We are very excited and delighted for them both. And, we are wishing them all of the happiness at this exciting time,” William said. “And, for me, personally, I hope this means he stays out of my fridge. He’s often been found scrounging off of my food over the last few years.”