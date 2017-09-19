Prince William joking about his baldness to a hairstylist proves that he’s a comedy genius

PEOPLE reports that Prince William has cracked a pretty impressive joke about his hair (or lack thereof) to a hair stylist at an event in London.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge was visiting Spitafields Crypt Trust, which is a charity that helps people recover from addiction & homelessness.

RELATED: The Royal Family’s living arrangements could be very different when Charles becomes king

During the event, Prince William reportedly shook the hand of a hairstylist named Taz Kabria and joked with him, “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”





Could William be a future King of Comedy?