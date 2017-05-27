Prince William lays flowers and pens a note in honor of the Manchester bombing victims

Prince William honored victims of this week’s bombing in Manchester by setting down a wreath of flowers in London Saturday.

He did so right before The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium and participated in a moment of silence afterward to remember the lives lost.

“The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath @wembleystadium before today’s #FACupFinal for those who have died in Manchester,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath @wembleystadium before today's #FACupFinal for those who have died in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/g1fhWib7py — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

RELATED: Prince William and his air ambulance team joined the efforts to try to rescue a drowning teenager





The palace followed up with a picture of a hand-written note made by the royal, which reads, “We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester.”

@wembleystadium "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester." pic.twitter.com/ZxJchEdH7V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath @wembleystadium before today's #FACupFinal for those who have died in Manchester. His message read: "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester." Photo courtesy of The FA. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 27, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Immediately following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester this week, a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59. The royal family has been tending to the tragedy by visiting victims in the hospital and honoring them with acts of solidarity.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II surprised victims of the Manchester attack with a visit to the children’s hospital