Prince William opens up about Duchess Kate’s third pregnancy for the first time

Prince William made his first public appearance on Tuesday following the announcement that he and wife Duchess Kate are expecting their third child and gave an update on how she’s doing.

“Thank you, it’s very good news,” he told the audience at the Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference, where he spoke about first responders and mental health, after they congratulated him on the news. “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.”

The Duke of Cambridge also touched on his wife’s battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy symptom characterized by morning sickness, saying the couple was able to “start celebrating this week” and adding, “It was a bit anxious to start with.”





The Duchess is being treated at Kensington Palace for the condition, which she experienced while pregnant with both of her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She already had to cancel plans to attend an event on Monday because of her morning sickness, and there have even been whispers that she may miss Prince George’s first day of school on Thursday.

“Like any mother she would be keen to be there for the Prince George’s first day of school, but we will have to wait and see how she is and a decision will be made nearer the time,” a source told PEOPLE.

