Prince William pays a visit to Manchester one week after the devastating terrorist attack

Following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Prince William paid a visit to Manchester following the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. The prince stopped at several locations in the city during an unannounced trip.

PEOPLE reports that the prince visited Royal Manchester’s Children’s Hospital to meet with several of the young victims of the attack. The prince was led by trauma specialist Caroline Rushmer for a camera-free visit. She said that William “sat down and talked to each family about their experiences and what had happened, how they’d felt about things and what emotions they’d gone through and about their children’s injuries and how they’re progressing. He really empathized with them.”





She also added that William made the children feel at ease by asking them about their interests and helped boost morale.

Rushmer added that “it certainly helps the parents and helps them feel somebody empathizes with them. They were all very excited to meet him and his visit meant a lot to them.”

Before visiting the hospital, the prince also visited Manchester Cathedral and met several people who offered their services during the tragedy. These included twin pharmacists Haseeb and Bilah Khan, who delivered food from a restaurant that was offering free food, the manager of Street Cars taxi service, which took stranded people home for free the night of the attack, and Steven Hawksworth, a security officer for Northern Rail, who took bags of medical supplies to the arena within minutes.

At the cathedral, Prince William also signed the cathedral’s condolence book, writing, “Manchester’s strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with those affected.”

