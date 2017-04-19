Prince William presented former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham with a very prestigious honor in England

This was truly an honor for Victoria Beckham!

On Wednesday, Prince William awarded the designer as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) at Buckingham Palace in London.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today,” Beckham said, according to E! News. “I’m proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I’m so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband. Without their love and support, none of this would be possible.”





Beckham’s husband, soccer star David Beckham, was also awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to soccer.

“Wonderful day celebrating with my beautiful family x # BuckinghamPalace,” she wrote on Twitter as she posed with the medal.

Wonderful day celebrating with my beautiful family x #BuckinghamPalace#OBE 🇬🇧 VB pic.twitter.com/JaYmNCwIh0 — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 19, 2017

Before receiving the honor, Beckham and her family, including her parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, waved to fans outside of the Palace. Her four children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5, were not in attendance.

Prince William gave out the honor in place of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.