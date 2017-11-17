Menu
Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo
Prince William may want to hold off on cooking his family his favorite meal; at least until his wife gives birth.

William reportedly attended a charity cook-off on Friday and was overheard telling the room that though he’s not necessarily the best chef, he does like to cook one meal from time to time.


“I do like cooking, but I’m not very good,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak. I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.”

RELATED: Duchess Kate reveals her husband had a hard time adjusting to parenthood

The only problem with his preference? His pregnant wife, Duchess Catherine has to stay away from undercooked meats until after she gives birth to their third child. The Duchess is due in April.

In October, the Duchess debuted her growing baby bump at a reception in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“The duchess’ condition is improving, but she’s still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum,” a royal aide told E! News at the time. “She’s delighted to be here tonight.”

The couple announced they were expecting in early September after Catherine had to back out of an appearance due to her severe morning sickness, something she suffered from in her first two pregnancies. She recently revealed that she is now feeling well enough to to take her son to school.

