Prince William speaks out against bullying someone for their sexuality

LONDON — Prince William offered a message of support for the LGBT community Friday evening at the British LGBT Awards.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was named “straight ally of the year” for the British lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, spoke via a video message, according to the BBC. In the brief video, he talks about how he’s become passionate about “protecting from bullying, particularly online.” He said he’s “encountered a number of tragic stories about LGBT young people who have sadly felt unable to cope with the abuse and discrimination they face in their lives.”





RELATED: Prince Harry visited two terminally sick kids in the hospital and took some adorable photos

Prince William concluded: “It is 2017, and nobody should be bullied for their sexuality, or for any other reason.”