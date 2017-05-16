Prince William visits with child patients as he helps out at Europe’s largest cancer treatment center

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of Prince William’s becoming president of the largest cancer treatment center in Europe, the Royal Marsden — a position that was previously held by his late mother Princess Diana. The royal commemorated the special occasion by helping out a children’s radiotheraphy unit in London and shared a heartwarming moment with a six-year-old patient.

“The Duke of Cambridge meets Daisy Wood, aged 6, who is being treated at the @royalmarsden Oak Centre for Children and Young People,” Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Prince William and Daisy. “The Duke has been President of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust since 2007, and today joined staff at the Sutton facility on their rounds as a Radiotherapy Aid.”





The pair reportedly spoke about the prince’s work as a helicopter pilot after he helped staff prepare her for a lumbar puncture. According to reports, the girl very much enjoyed being checked in on by the future King, saying, “He’s too old for me to marry,” but adding, “It was fun.”

During his visit, Prince William met with several other patients and staff members, including 11-year-old Zak Gillard, who was just diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, 6-year-old leukemia patient Sebastian Gamble-Banas and 3-year-old leukemia patient Charlie Miller.

