Princes William and Harry continue to open up about their mother and how they feel they “let her down”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her children Prince William and Prince Harry are opening up about the devastating experience in a new BBC documentary called “Diana.”

“Part of the reason why Harry and I want to do this is because we feel we owe it to her,” William reportedly says in the 90-minute film. “I think an element of it is feeling like we let her down when we were younger. We couldn’t protect her.”

The princes were just 15 and 12 when their mother was killed in a car accident in Paris, but now that they’re older, they feel they “owe” it to Princess Diana to “stand up for her name and remind everybody of the character and person that she was” and to “do our duties as sons in protecting her.”

“I think it’s never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother, but 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made not just to the royal family but also to the world,” Harry says in the new documentary.

In addition to interviews with the royals, “Diana” will also feature interviews with friends of Diana, politicians and journalists — some of whom speak about the princess’s passing and the aftermath for the first time.

