Princes William and Harry movie stars? The royals might be coming to a theater near you

The star of a major film franchise hinted for the second time Friday that Princes William and Harry could be making cameos in one of 2017’s biggest blockbuster movies.

While speaking with BBC Radio 4, John Boyega was asked about rumors he sparked the last time he was on the show — that the two royals would be appearing in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” as stormtroopers.

“I think they took that scene out,” he joked before adding, “I’ve had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway.”





The actor indicated that he’s been getting questions about the princes since April of 2016 when the rumors first started circulating.

“Every time I get asked I don’t know how to dodge it,” he said. “Yeah, they were on set.”

The rumor mill started churning when Prince William and Prince Harry were seen visiting the set of the movie, interacting with the cast and crew and even engaging in a mock lightsaber battle. After that, British tabloids began reporting that the Royals would appear in non-speaking roles in the film.

While Boyega never officially confirmed the cameos, only repeatedly saying they were “on set,” his clear uncomfortableness, when asked about the topic, has many thinking the princes will be gracing the silver screen this year.

It wouldn’t be the first time a famous face appeared as a stormtrooper in the flicks, as Daniel Craig did so in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

