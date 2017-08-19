Princes William and Harry’s touching final tribute to Princess Diana will tug at your heartstrings

A new ITV documentary to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death revealed the touching final tribute her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, chose for her funeral.

The 15-year-old and 12-year-old princes were charged with the task of picking out flowers for the ceremony, and they chose a beautiful arrangement of white roses — their mother’s favorite. The gorgeous display sat atop her coffin along with an enveloped card that read, “Mummy” as it traveled through London to Westminster Abbey.





The documentary, “Diana: The Day Britain Cried,” will air later this month and is narrated by actress Kate Winslet. It features interviews with people who were close to the princess and those who ended up arranging her funeral, including one with royal florist Lisa Webb who helped the boys organize their tribute.

“The flowers were chosen by the princes,” she explained.

In another documentary set to air on BBC this month, Prince William spoke candidly about his mother’s funeral, including what it was like for him and brother Harry to march behind her coffin.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that walk. It felt she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it,” the Duke of Cambridge said.

