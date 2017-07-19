Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with the most adorable little curtsy, and everyone missed it

Princess Charlotte is a serious pro at the art of a curtsy!

The 2-year-old was spotted on Wednesday morning giving a polite little curtsy to the Polish dignitaries as the royal family left the country to for the second part of their tour in Germany. None of the officials seemed to see Charlotte; maybe in a few years she’ll be big enough to grab the spotlight.

Adorable Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/QL5I01HhxC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 19, 2017

The tiny princess has taken a cue from her mother, who has also been spotted giving a perfect curtsy while out and about.





Charlotte and her big brother Prince George are sitting out many of the family’s official events but by the looks of it, she is absolutely ready for her royal duty!