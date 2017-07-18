Princess Charlotte was seen wearing some family hand-me-downs, but her shoes have some serious history to them

The royal family is in the midst of their visit to Poland, and all eyes are on the children of Prince William and Princess Catherine. Prince George was already spotted wearing some adorable shorts and ankle socks, but his little sister, Princess Charlotte, has gotten a different kind of attention drawn to her fashion choices.

According to Hello!, the little princess was seen wearing some red shoes on the first day of the royal tour of Poland on Monday. However, an “eagle-eyed royal watcher” known by the Twitter handle @bojanana believes Charlotte is wearing the same shoes her uncle, Prince Harry, wore back in 1986.





I believe Princess Charlotte's shoes are handed down from Prince Harry, pictured here in 1986. @StartriteShoes @KatesKidsWore pic.twitter.com/drJHguEjhg — Bojana (@bojanana) July 18, 2017

Princess Charlotte sweetly following in Uncle Harry's footsteps, she's wearing his 1986 shoes in Poland #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/nX2tSO9870 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) July 18, 2017

Hello! describes the shoes as “Start-rite,” and “have the same bar strap, rounded edges, beige sole and round buckle.” They also note that the shoes on Charlotte look scuffed, which could indicate the shoes are aged.

The site says “it’s not uncommon for royals to reuse clothing and keep traditional pieces for future generations.” George has worn clothes his father wore as a child in the past, such as wearing the same white shirt and blue shorts to Trooping the Colour last year.