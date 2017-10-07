Princess Margaret’s grandson is hot, and he has the nipple-less selfie to prove it

Arthur Chatto, 18, posted a selfie with a shirt on that is receiving the same sort of reception as a shirtless (and pantsless) selfie he posted on his Instagram a few months ago.

The grandson of the late Princess Margret (also making him the grandnephew of the queen and 23rd in line for the royal throne) posted a picture with the caption, “You should not be able to see my nipple.”

You should not be able to see my nipple A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Chatto was referring to a rather muscular selfie he posted in July, wearing only a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear. The shirtless selfie was initially removed but later found its way back to his Instagram.





#Chatnoleg A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Regardless of which picture is the favorite, it’s safe to say that Chatto is a solid competitor against older cousin Prince Harry in being the hottest member of the royal family. And, just like Harry, Chatto is making a name for himself by following a military career-path, graduating from the Combined Cadet Force at Eton.

Chatto will likely attend Edinburgh University, similar to older brother Samuel, 21.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed in the PDA as he wrapped up the Invictus Games