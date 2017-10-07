Princess Margaret’s grandson is hot, and he has the nipple-less selfie to prove it

Arthur Chatto, 18, posted a selfie with a shirt on that is receiving the same sort of reception as a shirtless (and pantsless) selfie he posted on his Instagram a few months ago.
The grandson of the late Princess Margret (also making him the grandnephew of the queen and 23rd in line for the royal throne) posted a picture with the caption, “You should not be able to see my nipple.”
Chatto was referring to a rather muscular selfie he posted in July, wearing only a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear. The shirtless selfie was initially removed but later found its way back to his Instagram.
Regardless of which picture is the favorite, it’s safe to say that Chatto is a solid competitor against older cousin Prince Harry in being the hottest member of the royal family. And, just like Harry, Chatto is making a name for himself by following a military career-path, graduating from the Combined Cadet Force at Eton.
Chatto will likely attend Edinburgh University, similar to older brother Samuel, 21.
