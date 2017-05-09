Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stepped out together to celebrate a monumental moment for the Merchant Navy

The queen and Prince Philip joined forces to celebrate Pangbourne College’s centenary this week.

The couple stepped out together just days after it was announced The Duke of Edinburgh will be retiring from his royal duties and were all smiles as they greeted alumni, students and staff.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh visited @pangbourne_college today to celebrate its Centenary. Her Majesty and The Duke attended a Service of Thanksgiving in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel to celebrate the school’s 100th year before meeting students, alumni and members of staff,” The Royal Family wrote on Instagram.





The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh visited @pangbourne_college today to celebrate its Centenary. Her Majesty and The Duke attended a Service of Thanksgiving in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel to celebrate the school's 100th year before meeting students, alumni and members of staff. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 9, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

The school was reportedly founded in 1917 and served as a training college for officers of the Merchant Navy. It continues to focus on developing leadership skills in current students today.

RELATED: “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has learned her fate in her bankruptcy fraud case

Founded in 1917, @PangColl was originally set up to prepare boys to be officers in the Merchant Navy. pic.twitter.com/UFwmaDDxG4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 9, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II met with Commander Keith Evans, the oldest (known) living member of Old Pangbournian. He reportedly attended the school from 1933 to 1937.

The Queen met Commander Keith Evans, the oldest (known) living Old Pangbournian. pic.twitter.com/J7MqfQLKVc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 9, 2017

Students, staff and alumni of the school celebrated the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit throwing a parade and sending them off with three cheers as their car departed.