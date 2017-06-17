Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her “official” birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade

Although Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is April 21, Saturday was her “official” birthday, as it’s customary to celebrate her birthday publicly during the summer when the weather is nice. To commemorate the occasion, the royal family and regiments of the United Kingdom’s military paraded through the streets of London for the annual Trooping the Colour.

The Queen and Prince Phillip traveled in a carriage, as did Princess Camilla, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate. As is the custom, Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne rode on horseback.

Today The Queen and other members of The Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour – The Queen’s birthday parade on Horse Guards Parade. pic.twitter.com/dffWq4WC0y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

Members The Royal Family including The Duchess of Cornwall & The Duchess of Cambridge attend The Trooping at Horse Guards Parade in London. pic.twitter.com/XgHg2ehEeW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017





The royals then watched the regiments perform the Trooping, “which displays the discipline of The British Army.”

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh & The Duke of Kent watch regiments perform the Trooping, which displays the discipline of The British Army. pic.twitter.com/1wKrUU32hJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

After the Trooping, the Queen and the members of the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force perform their display.

After the Trooping, The Queen & members of The Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past. pic.twitter.com/xBSs6j9EG2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

The @RoyalAirForce Red Arrows perform their display above the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/V0j4Qj9MNn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

Today The Queen and other members of The Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour – The Queen’s birthday parade. Before The Trooping took place, The Queen led a minute's silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. After, The British Army had finished the military ceremony, The Queen joined members of The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Ahead of the ceremony, the Queen issued a solemn but hopeful statement to her people:

Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very’ sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies. As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events. During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need. Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favor, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss.

A message from The Queen on Her Majesty's Official Birthday. https://t.co/vaKt5qj7IZ pic.twitter.com/Tv7t9aB3PV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

