Queen Elizabeth II distributes bags of coins during England’s traditional Royal Maundy Service

In honor of a tradition dating back to the 13th century, Queen Elizabeth II handed out coins to 91 men and 91 women in the distribution of Maundy money. She attended the Royal Maundy Service that happens each year on the Thursday before Easter, as people lined the streets to greet her.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II never travels without this one thing — and you won’t believe what it is

During the service, the Queen distributed gifts according to the number of years she’s lived, and each recipient of the Maundy money was given two small leather purses, one red and one white. One contains normal coins to symbolize the Queen’s gift for food and clothing, while the other contains the Maundy coins, 91 pence to represent her age. All of the recipients were retired pensioners who were recommended by clergy and ministers of all denominations.





The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh met Veterans from Leicester following today's #RoyalMaundy service @LeicsCathedral pic.twitter.com/hlIZvV1lrT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 13, 2017

“It seems to have been the custom as early as the thirteenth century for members of the royal family to take part in Maundy ceremonies, to distribute money and gifts, and to recall Christ’s simple act of humility by washing the feet of the poor,” the Royal Mint reports.

Each recipient of special Maundy money from The Queen today will be given two leather purses, one red and one white #RoyalMaundy pic.twitter.com/d5lqTD6SGo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 13, 2017

While Maundy money was traditionally only handed out to Londoners, Queen Elizabeth II switched things up early in her reign. Now, she travels to various cathedrals and abbeys across the country to gift local people. This year marks the year in which she has officially visited every Anglican Cathedral in England for the service.

RELATED: No one has ever been more excited to meet Queen Elizabeth II than this adorable, friendly elephant