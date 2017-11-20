Menu
QEII and Prince Philip Read this Next

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip unveil new anniversary portraits to mark 70 years of marriage
Advertisement

Prince Philip just earned a very special honor from his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, when she made him a Knight on the 70th anniversary of their wedding day.


The Royal Family announced the news on Twitter on Nov. 20 writing, “Her Majesty has appointed His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).”

The statement continued, “Awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the Sovereign.”

The Knight Grande Cross is the highest honor that can be given to those who served the Royal family. The big announcement comes as the Queen and Prince Philip prepare to toast to their 70th wedding anniversary.

As the Palace celebrates the couple’s platinum anniversary, new photos of the Queen and Prince Philip were released over the weekend on social media.

RELATED: Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

“Tomorrow Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary as more new photographs are being released,” the caption of the most recent photo read on Sunday. “British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took these new images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. On 9th July 1947, the engagement of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was announced. Their wedding ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947.”

Those who wish to send messages of congratulations may do so on the royal family’s official website.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Queen Elizabeth II just gave Prince Philip the greatest gift to celebrate 70 years of marriage Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/PA Wire via Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

Stories You Might Like

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip unveil new anniversary portraits to mark 70 years of marriage
The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip unveil new anniversary portraits to mark 70 years of marriage

,
The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon
The Royal Family

The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon

,
Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon
The Royal Family

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

,
Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo
The Royal Family

Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo

,
Advertisement