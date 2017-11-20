Prince Philip just earned a very special honor from his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, when she made him a Knight on the 70th anniversary of their wedding day.





The Royal Family announced the news on Twitter on Nov. 20 writing, “Her Majesty has appointed His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).”

The statement continued, “Awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the Sovereign.”

The Knight Grande Cross is the highest honor that can be given to those who served the Royal family. The big announcement comes as the Queen and Prince Philip prepare to toast to their 70th wedding anniversary.

As the Palace celebrates the couple’s platinum anniversary, new photos of the Queen and Prince Philip were released over the weekend on social media.

“Tomorrow Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary as more new photographs are being released,” the caption of the most recent photo read on Sunday. “British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took these new images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. On 9th July 1947, the engagement of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was announced. Their wedding ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947.”

Those who wish to send messages of congratulations may do so on the royal family’s official website.

Congratulations to the happy couple!