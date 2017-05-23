Queen Elizabeth II offers words of sympathy to her people following the attack in Manchester

Queen Elizabeth is offering her condolences and words of encouragement to the victims of the Manchester attacks.

On Monday night, an explosion went off at after an Ariana Grande concert, killing at least 22 people and injuring many others. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the attack was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Hopkins said according to CNN.

The queen later issued a statement to The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester on the royal’s official website.

The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

She signed the statement “Elizabeth R.”